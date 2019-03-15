HARRISBURG – State Sen. John Blake (D-Lackawanna/Luzerne/Monroe) announced a $191,895 state grant for the Carbondale YMCA to renovate the facility’s lower level.

The grant, awarded through the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Keystone Communities program, will be used to expand the kitchen and add classrooms to the Carbondale YMCA’s lower level to expand services and capacity to their early learning program.

“I have long been an advocate for the YMCA and I appreciate the Governor and DCED for recognizing the merits of this project and the importance of this facility to our community,” Blake said. “These additional improvements, which follow on from previous state investment, will allow the YMCA to continue to grow and enhance the great variety of services and programs offered to its members.”

Blake noted that the early learning program at the YMCA currently has a long waiting list and these lower level renovations will allow the YMCA to meet growing need.

The Keystone Communities program is designed to support local initiatives that grow and stabilize neighborhoods and communities, encourage the creation of partnerships between the public and private sectors in the community, and enhance the overall quality of life for residents.

Since January 2015, the Wolf Administration approved more than $22 million through the Keystone Communities program to fund 131 projects statewide, including façade grants for businesses, accessible housing projects, public infrastructure improvements, and other projects to strengthen communities and downtown districts.