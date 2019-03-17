BETHEL, NY – Rock icon Alice Cooper and Grammy-winning hard rock band Halestorm have announced a co-headline amphitheater tour across North America this summer. Produced by Live Nation, the 19-city tour will stop on August 8th at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, located at the historic site of the 1969 Woodstock festival in Bethel, NY and will feature special guest Motionless In White.



Tickets go on-sale Friday, March 8th at 10:00 AM at www.BethelWoodsCenter.org, www.Ticketmaster.com, Ticketmaster outlets, or by phone at 1.800.745.3000. Citi is the official presale credit card for the tour. As such, Citi card members will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Wednesday, March 6th at 10 AM local time until Thursday, March 7th at 10 PM local time through Citi’s Private Pass program. For complete presale details visit www.citiprivatepass.com. Fan club and VIP presales will be available Tuesday, March 5th at 10 AM local time through Thursday, March 7th at 10 PM local time. Visit https://alicecooper.com/tour/ or https://www.halestormrocks.com/tour for more.





“We’ve played festivals with Halestorm, including Rock In Rio, and now I’m excited about doing this summer tour with Lzzy and the band, can’t wait to get to the first show,” said Alice Cooper.



“We are beyond excited to announce our new tour with the man who burnt the rule book on Rock n Roll...Alice Cooper,” said Lzzy Hale, frontwoman of Halestorm. “Alice is our A in the ABC’s of Rock music, and we are honored to be sharing the stage with such a legend and his incredible band. School’s definitely out!”



Rock’n Roll Hall of Famer Cooper will bring an all-new show for the Summer 2019 tour. Dubbed "Ol' Black Eyes Is Back," the show will have a very different look than recent tours. New music from Alice is expected in time for the tour, once again produced by Alice’s longtime collaborator Bob Ezrin, who most recently produced 2017’s acclaimed Paranormal album, featuring friends like ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, U2’s Larry Mullen Jr, and Deep Purple’s Roger Glover, as well as original Alice Cooper band members Neal Smith, Dennis Dunaway and Michael Bruce. Cooper’s most recent release, the live album A Paranormal Evening At The Olympia Paris, was released by earMUSIC in 2018. In addition to recording and touring both on his own and with the Hollywood Vampires (with pals Joe Perry and Johnny Depp), Alice continues his nightly syndicated radio show “Nights With Alice Cooper”, heard worldwide on over 100 radio stations.



Grammy-Award winning band Halestorm released their fourth full-length album, Vicious, last year. Called a “muscular, adventurous, and especially relevant rock record” by Rolling Stone, Vicious earned the band their second Grammy nomination, for Best Hard Rock Performance for the song “Uncomfortable,” the band’s fourth #1 at rock radio. Fronted by the incomparable Lzzy Hale, named Loudwire’s 2018 Rock Artist of the Year, Halestorm has earned a reputation as a powerful live music force, headlining sold-out shows and topping festival bills around the world.



The pre-sale for Bethel Woods Members begins Tuesday, March 5th at 10:00 AM. To learn about additional member benefits and pre-sale access, please visit http://www.bethelwoodscenter.org/supportthearts/membership-opportunities.



A limited number of 2019 Bethel Woods Season Lawn Passes are still available, fully transferrable, and guarantees your place on the lawn for every Pavilion concert. To learn more visit http://www.bethelwoodscenter.org/performances-festivals/seasonlawnpass.



The Museum at Bethel Woods is half price three hours before show time every evening Pavilion or Event Gallery concert day. Valid concert ticket required for this special offer. To learn more, please visit http://www.bethelwoodscenter.org/the-museum.



Bethel Woods’ Season of Song & Celebration promises a uniquely memorable experience for those who journey to the historic site to celebrate the legacy of the greatest festival of all time. The calendar of year-long programming begins on March 30th with the re-opening of The Museum at Bethel Woods featuring the 2019 Special Exhibit We Are Golden: Reflections on the 50th Anniversary of The Woodstock Festival & Aspirations for a Peaceful Future, wherein the desires of the youth of 1969 are examined, the festival is placed in the context of the positive societal changes it inspired and then asks today's youth what THEY desire of the world now.



For more information about Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, please visit www.BethelWoodsCenter.orgor call 1.866.781.2922.