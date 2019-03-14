WALLENPAUPACK - Recently, Wallenpaupack Area Career Coordinator Mrs. Colleen Edwards arranged for four students to visit the Blooming Grove State Police Barracks.

Lieutenant Brian Vennie greeted the students and provided an opportunity for them to speak with Corporal Nilon, Sergeant Cortes, and Trooper McGrath who is assigned to the Criminal Investigation Unit. They outlined the steps involved in becoming a Pennsylvania State Police Officer.

Additionally, they discussed their career pathways, offered suggestions and advice, and commented on the challenges and rewards of being a State Police Officer. Corporal Nilon then gave the students a tour of the barracks that included the Station Communication room, Holding, Fingerprinting, Criminal Investigation, and the police vehicles. Lieutenant Vennie explained the State Police Code of Conduct and appearance.

“Choices young people make impact their lives and career choices. A decision they make now may affect whether their eligibility,” commented Lieutenant Vennie.

The students shared their interests in law enforcement and asked questions about various procedures and situations.

Toni Ann Vitellero commented, “I respect police officers and appreciate all they do for us and our community. Sergeant Cortes encouraged us to listen to those with experience; our teachers, parents, and those we respect.”

Mrs. Edwards and the students thank Lieutenant Vennie and all the officers at the Blooming Grove State Police Barracks for the informative conversation and tour.



