Join Lacawac Sanctuary Environmental Education Center for its 2019 Summer Day and Residential Camps. Lacawac’s 550-acre field station has meandering trails, open fields, lakes and wetlands in which to explore. Experience nature through hands-on activities, artistic expression, thematic games, scientific experiments, and environmental observation.

E-STEM (Science, technology, engineering and math taught through environmental education) is incorporated into all of our camps in order to foster problem solving, innovation, self-reliance, and logical thinking. Campers will be fully immersed in our living laboratory and discover how they fit into the complex web of our diverse ecosystem.

Weeklong Day Camps are open for children ages 5-12 and take place at Lacawac Sanctuary’s Environmental Education Center. For information regarding themes and dates visit www.lacawac.org/summer-camps.html.

Lacawac’s residential camp, Conservation Leadership Academy is a weeklong experience for middle and high school students ages 13-17. Participants will be immersed in STEM and Conservation activities at the beautiful and historic Lacawac Sanctuary and Field Station. Students will experience hands-on science programs along-side local conservation professionals and resident university researchers. Enjoy a day kayaking the upper Delaware River.

Additional program highlights include water quality sampling on Lake Wallenpaupack, conducting tree surveys, canoeing on Lake Lacawac, fishing on Heron Pond, assisting with aquatic research in the field and in the lab, participating in bird banding, and gaining leadership skills!

For more than 50 plus years Lacawac Sanctuary Field Station and Environmental Education Center has inspired a love for nature and ecology among families, researchers, and students throughout Pennsylvania and beyond. Lacawac offers signature programs throughout the year including: PLEON (Pocono Lakes Ecological Observatory Network) and K-12 Education Programs.

For more information on our day and residential camps, contact Jamie Reeger, Director of Environmental Education at Jamie.reeger@lacawac.org. Additional information can be found at Lacawac.org.