The Dime Bank recently contributed $25,000.00 through the Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) Program to the Wayne County Public Library (WCPL) toward approved innovative educational programs for Kindergarten through 12th grade students throughout Wayne County.

The Dime Bank’s donation primarily supported the purchase of seven AfterSchool Edge™ computers for each of the seven WCPL. The computers have 70+ top-rated educational multi-curricular titles designed for elementary-age children, perfect for enrichment, intervention, homework help, and skill reinforcement.

The libraries of Wayne County, which include the WCPL in Honesdale, Bethany Public Library, Hawley Public Library, Newfoundland Area Library, Northern Wayne Community Library, Pleasant Mount Public Library, and Community Library of Lake & Salem, strive to support students in the three local school districts, as well as homeschooled students, to ensure they get the help they need to improve their grades, increase their confidence, and encourage them to expand their educational explorations.

Therefore, it is important to The Dime Bank to support the seven libraries as vital community assets enables more students to have access to science, technology, engineering, and mathematic resources through the libraries’ programs.

WCPL System Administrator and Library Director Tracy L. Schwarz said, “We are thrilled that EITC funding from The Dime Bank and several other businesses in our community can provide these vital tools to keep learning fun, exciting, and vital for children of all age groups."

The Dime Bank has been helping generations of customers meet their financial needs since 1905. Serving its primary market of Northeast Pennsylvania, the bank offers a full array of financial services and solutions. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.