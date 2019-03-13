

Western Wayne’s musical theater students performed for the community at the annual Dr. Seuss night event held at the R.D. Wilson School on Thursday, February 28. Students performed selections from their upcoming production of the classic musical Annie. The public can also look forward to the upcoming Annie Character Breakfast on Saturday, April 6, at 10 a.m. in the High School cafeteria.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for kids and senior citizens.

In addition, you can also mark your calendar with the dates for our performances of Annie at Western Wayne High School’s Veterans Memorial Auditorium on Friday, April 26, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, April 27 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, April 28 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for senior citizens and students, and Western Wayne students are free with a student ID.