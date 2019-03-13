HAWLEY - The Hawley Borough Parks and Recreation Commission recently approved the Riverside Dog Park Committee’s plans to build a fenced, off-leash dog park in Riverside Park.

The Committee has begun fundraising to make this park a reality. Residents are asked to help by making a tax-deductible contribution to create a place for you and your neighbors to meet, engage and play with your dogs.

The Riverside Dog Park will be an approximately one-acre area that includes a separate play area for small dogs, a pavilion for shade and weather protection, agility equipment to keep dogs active and learning, and a walking trail along the fence interior.

Contributions can be made through the Lake Region Community Dock Foundation (www.lrcdf.org) or by mailing a check payable to Lake Region Community Dock Foundation to Riverside Dog Park, P.O. Box 320, Hawley, PA 18428.

In addition to general donations the committee welcomes sponsors for core infrastructure needs (benches, shade pavilion, dog play features). Personalized pavers are also available at $100, $150 and $250 level.

“The loss of our beloved family dog was the inspiration for this park, but it’s not just for him, it’s for all the dogs who brighten our lives and our love for them” explains Committee Chair Heather Genzlinger. “The personalized pavers are a great way to remember a pet or honor a family member.”

According to a study by The Trust for Public Land, dog parks are growing faster than any other park category across the country. Dog parks are cost-effective, provide multi-generational recreation, and are used throughout the year. By providing a safe, fenced area for dogs to socialize and run, dog parks help improve leash law compliance and pet waste etiquette. They also encourage community members to spend time outside and meet their neighbors (and their neighbor’s dogs).

Additional details are available on www.lrcdf.org/riverside-dog-park/. To find out more contact the committee at RiversideDogPark19@gmail.com or by phone at 570-478-1239 as well as Facebook: Riverside Dog Park 19, and on Instagram: @riversidedogpark19, #dogsofhawley.





