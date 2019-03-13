Upper Delaware River Region - Join the Delaware Highlands Conservancy on Tuesday, April 16th from 6pm-7:30pm for a free workshop, “Conserving Your Family Land,” at The Cooperage in Honesdale, PA.

Learn from Conservancy staff about the financial benefits of land conservation and land management and the potential funding opportunities available to you. Learn about conserving, managing, and caring for your lands; keeping cherished lands in the family; and protecting farms and forests, clean waters, and wildlife habitat forever. Light refreshments will be provided.



This program is free but registration is required; register online at www.DelawareHighlands.org or call 570-226-3164.

The Delaware Highlands Conservancy works in partnership with landowners and communities to protect the natural heritage and quality of life of the Upper Delaware River region.