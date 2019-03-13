WHITE MILLS - The creative spirit is alive and well and will be on display at the Dorflinger Factory Museum in April. The Wayne County Arts Alliance, along with the sponsorship of AM Skier Insurance, has invited the community to enjoy and celebrate the area’s talented students from Wallenpaupack, Wayne Highlands, and Western Wayne School Districts.

Selected works from 7-12 grade will be on exhibit.

“Each person has their own way of seeing and expressing themselves. This is an exciting event for our community to come together to celebrate the rich talents of our local students,” said Arts Alliance officials.

Ellen Silberlicht, the chairperson of this event said, “The Arts play a strong part in the development of our children, along with keeping them engaged in healthy activities. Giving these young artists an audience acknowledges their hard work, just as attending a sports function supports those players.”

Art works will be on display at the Dorflinger Factory Museum on route 6 in White Mills. The show will be held Friday, April 5th from 6 to 8 p.m. or April 6 & 7 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is no admission charge.

AMSkier Insurance has sponsored this show and will be providing awards to the most outstanding artworks to be judged by several local talented working artists. There will also be an opportunity for the public to vote for the People’s Choice award.

“Please come out and see what our youth creates with pen, paper, paint, clay, and other materials. Guaranteed, you will see some incredible artwork by our local students,” said Arts Alliance officials.