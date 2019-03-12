HONESDALE — The first person to shout “Bingo!” will win a designer handbag—a fancy catch-all from Coach, Michael Kors, Kate Spade or Dooney & Burke. If you want a chance to be that person, the Wayne Memorial Hospital Auxiliary invites you to its second annual Designer Handbag Bingo on Sunday, April 7th at 1pm at Camp Ladore PARC/Pavilion in Waymart.

“We had so much fun last year, we wanted to do it again!” says Janice Pettinato, who is on the Auxiliary’s Bingo committee. “It’s a great way to support your nonprofit community hospital and maybe walk away with an expensive handbag for the price of a ticket.”

Last spring, Pettinato adds, 130 people took part in the event, and they are hoping for 150 this year.

A ticket includes 20 Bingo games (plus two specials!) and costs $25 in advance, $30 at the door. Door prizes will be given out; food and drinks will be offered for sale, along with a basket raffle and 50/50 tickets.

The Auxiliary, one of the strongest of its kind in the state, counts close to 200 members and has raised millions of dollars over the years for Wayne Memorial Hospital. The hospital’s Women’s Imaging Center is named after the Auxiliary, and the group was among the top donors to the hospital’s 2005 capital campaign.

New members are welcome.

For Bingo tickets, contact Pettinato at pettinatoj@wmh.org or 570-903-7120.