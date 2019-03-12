STATE—Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding reminded producers yesterday to sign up for crop insurance before March 15 for spring-planted crops to help protect their investments from rising input costs, unstable markets and adverse weather conditions.

“Crop insurance is an important tool among producers’ risk management options,” said Redding in a press release. “Unpredictable weather can create significant challenges for growers, and this important resource can help protect their investments, commodities, and bottom line.”

Other March 15 deadlines include enrollment in the Whole-Farm Revenue Production (WFRP) program and the Noninsured crop disaster Assistance Program (NAP).

NAP is available through the Farm Service Agency (FSA) for crops not covered by crop insurance.

WFRP “provides a risk management safety net for all commodities on a farm” states a press release.

This includes specialty and organic crops and livestock, diversified local- and direct-market operations.

More details regarding further deadlines and risk management protection information are available from crop insurance agents.

Farmers can get more information from the local, Lacakwanna County FSA office (1300 Old Plank Road, Mayfield, PA 18433-1973, phone: 570-282-8732) or the state office (359 East Park Drive, Harrisburg, PA 17111, phone: 717-237-2100).

More information is also available online at www.cropinsurancepa.com and www.fsa.usda.gov/pa.

—Information from a release was used in this story.