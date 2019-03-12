A grant contract was approved by the Pike County Commissioners, March 6, totaling $52,500 for the Eastern Pike Regional Act 537 sewage plan.

MILFORD - A grant contract was approved by the Pike County Commissioners, March 6, totaling $52,500 for the Eastern Pike Regional Act 537 sewage plan. The plan is required by the state, in advance of expanding the service of the Westfall Township wastewater treatment plant, to Milford Township and Milford Borough.

The source of the funds is the county’s Scenic Rural Character Preservation Program (SRCP), and was recommended by the SRCP Board. The three municipalities which entered into an inter-municipal agreement to explore the expanded sewer service, applied to the SRCP for the funding.

Westfall Township is utilizing an engineering firm, HRG, to perform the study.

Osterberg said the county will utilize Act 13 funds generated by a state tax on the natural gas industry and allocated to the county, to help the municipalities complete the study. Commissioner Steven Guccini stated that the SRCP funds are essentially half the amount needed for the approximately $105,000 study, and requires a 50/50 match.

Contracts will be signed by Westfall Township.

Osterberg said that the new Act 537 plan will be a revision of the one in place for Westfall.

The initial focus for the sewer extension is to serve the commercial districts in the municipalities.



March for Meals



Robin LoDolce, Area Agency on Aging Director, discussed the kickoff for the March for Meals program. With her was one of the county’s volunteer drivers, Joe Scibetta, who helps deliver meals to homebound seniors.

The program marks “Nutrition Month” which is designated in March. The agency is a member of Meals on Wheels of America, which allows the county to use some of their educational curriculum and other programs.

Pike County Area Agency on Aging takes advantage of the occasion to recruit for volunteers to make the home deliveries. The three Pike County Commissioners take part in March.

“We do a lot with a little with our nutrition program,” LoDolce said. They get about $26,000 in federal dollars; the rest is from the state lottery, the county, and to a small extent, from other donations.

“People are very appreciative of the service,” LoDolce said. They are only able to provide the meal deliveries a couple days a week due to the costs and the geographic makeup of Pike County. Meals are picked up at the four senior centers by the drivers.

Commissioner Chairman Matthew Osterberg added, “Part of this is you are visiting people’s homes to make sure they are OK. A lot of people are shut-in and can’t get out. By having someone visit, we can check to make sure they are safe.”

Commissioner Guccini commented that the people who receive the meals desperately need these services. “It’s pretty eye-opening,” he said.

For more information about home delivered meals and March for Meals, call the Area Agency on Aging at 570-775-5550.





Pike County Commissioners meet on the first and third Wednesday at 9 a.m. at the Administration Building, 506 Broad St., Milford.