Choice Canning Company, Inc., a Pittston, Pa. establishment, is recalling approximately 35,459 pounds of chicken fried rice products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The products contain milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The chicken fried rice products were produced on Feb. 13, 2019 and Feb. 19, 2019. The following products are subject to recall:

22 oz. printed polybag of “FUSIA Asian Inspirations, Chicken Fried Rice, Complete Skillet Meal,” with a packaging date of 2/13/2019, and a Best if Used By date of 08/13/2020 on the label. 22 oz. printed polybag of “FUSIA Asian Inspirations, Chicken Fried Rice, Complete Skillet Meal,” with a packaging date of 2/19/2019, and a Best if Used By date of 08/19/2020 on the label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-45217” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Minnesota, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia.

The problem was discovered on March 11, 2019 by FSIS personnel during routine label verification.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling firms are notifying their customers of the recall and that actions are being taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions about the recall may call Frank Joyce, senior quality assurance manager for Choice Canning Company, at (570) 569-2662. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Nithin Poulose, vice president of operations for Choice Canning Company, at (732) 661-6400.

Consumers with food safety questions can "Ask Karen," the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at:http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.