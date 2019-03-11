HONESDALE — On February 28th the members of the Women’s Club of Honesdale celebrated the Student Festival of the Arts.

Student artwork was displayed from learning support classes at Preston and Lakeside Schools and Damascus Middle School, Wayne Highlands Middle School, and Honesdale High School.

Three student musicians performed.

In addition, a Spanish exchange student, Esther Muñoz-Sanchez, told about herself, her Spanish family, and her American host family.

She is a junior and has participated in Honesdale High School activities ranging from soccer to Beauty and the Beast.

The Art Committee collected the student art entries earlier in February for judging.

The photography judge, Michelle Lee, is a fine art photographer from Beach Lake who is opening “Studio 8” in the renovated Katz Factory Building.

One of the art judges was Sandi Scull, of Bethany, who is an architecture designer and owner of Trethaway and Scull Associates LLC.

Joe Kluck, a retired special education teacher from Simpson, was the second art judge.

He is a pastel artist, sign maker, and woodcarver.

The judges selected 37 entries for display at the Wayne County Library on Main St., Honesdale during the month of March.

Bettyann Robson’s senior student, Kayla Taninies, performed a classical recitative on her baritone saxophone.

Then Martha Curtis’s baritone vocalist transported the audience to Broadway singing “Miracle of Miracles,” “Mr. Cellophane,” and selections from Beauty and the Beast.

Andrew Buckwalter accompanied him on the “Gaston Reprise,” and the two delighted everyone with their playful antics.

Curtis and Robson accompanied their students on the keyboard.

Peggy Simons and the art committee—Judy Ahrens, Sue Apgar, Bonnie Schaffer, Sandy Tenbus, and Joan Austin—helped with the February meeting.

Monetary awards for this Student Festival of the Arts come from the club’s annual July Art & Antique Show.