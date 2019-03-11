Justin Genzlinger, representing Settlers Hospitality d/b Silver Birches Resort, told plans to take over managing dock slips and have liquor service in the former store used by Captain Joe’s, at the Tanglwood Resort along Route 507.

PALMYRA TWP. (Pike) - Justin Genzlinger, representing Settlers Hospitality d/b Silver Birches Resort, told plans to take over managing dock slips and have liquor service in the former store used by Captain Joe’s, at the Tanglwood Resort along Route 507. He was addressing the Palmyra Township- Pike County supervisors, March 5.

He said they have a lease in progress for the dock slips and the 800 square foot retail space previously used by Captain Joe’s Marina until this past fall. Settlers Hospitality entered discussions with Tanglwood’s management company for the timeshares, to take over the business as part of Silver Birches Resort.

Brookfield Renewable, the power company that owns Lake Wallenpaupack sent information regarding dock slip permits. Genzlinger said there would be no changes impacting the permit.

The storefront would carry accessories for the dock, and would be reassigned the liquor license previously used by Ehrhardt’s Waterfront Restaurant. There is no plans for a restaurant there, he said, but prepared foods would be available keeping with the PA Liquor Control Board regulations. He said they would occupy only a small percentage of the space that was once used by Tanglwood as a restaurant, as well as bar and retail.

It’s all one building, connected by the swimming pool foundation. Most of the former restaurant facility is closed off.

Thirty seats are technically required.

“This would largely be to serve their [Tanglwood] resort guests as well as the needs of the dock slip holders, not to create a new bar and restaurant environment,” Genzlinger said. “We have one of those down the street.”

He said it won’t be marketed as a full service restaurant and bar for the public.

The licensed premise would be the 800 square feet storefront interior and the picnic tables and chaise lounges around the pool. The pool area seating would only accommodate resort guests. There is ample parking on site, he said.

They word be open mainly weekends May-June and September-October to serve dock guests, and seven days a week in July-August for resort guests and dock slip holders.

Genzlinger came seeking advice about what the township would require.

Township Solicitor Anthony Waldron said that although the use is similar in many ways to what was done by Captain Joe’s, the LCB requires seating which wasn’t there. Captain Joe’s had boat charters and rentals, and sold snacks.

Waldron advised that a conditional use township permit would be required, pending an opinion from attorney Tony Magnotta (alternate solicitor).

Waldron said that once the Planning Commission reviews it, a conditional use hearing likely could be scheduled in April.

Chairman Tom Simons stated that with Captain Joe’s, the township had parking concerns in the dock area. Genzlinger stated that they would patrol the docks, as they do at Silver Birches Resort.

Supervisor Eric Ehrhardt advised that Tanglwood supply written assurance that they wouldn’t reopen the restaurant while Silver Birches has the lease.



