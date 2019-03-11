WAYNE COUNTY — Seven individuals have been charged “...in connection with an undercover investigation of methamphetamine in Wayne County,” states a release issued by Wayne County District Attorney Patrick Robinson.

The individuals were charged “...with a total of 14 felonies and seven misdemeanors.”

Between Oct. 4, 2018 and Dec. 9, 2018, “...Wayne County Drug Task Force Detectives utilized a confidential informant to purchase approximately 50 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 20 bags of heroin in three separate transactions for $2,700.”

The release states the transactions took place in Texas Township, Berlin Township and Hawley Borough.

Robinson states the following are the names of the individuals:

• Shane Knecht, age 28, of Gouldsboro. His bail was set at $25,000 and he is currently incarcerated in the Wayne County Correctional Facility.

• William Rave, age 24, of Honesdale. His bail was set at $25,000 and he is currently incarcerated in the Wayne County Correctional Facility.

•Jasmine Muckle, age 21, of Lake Ariel. Her bail was set at $25,000 and she is incarcerated in the Wayne County Correctional Facility.

•Jeremiah Guthrie, age 49, of White Mills. His bail was set at $50,000 and he is incarcerated in the Wayne County Correctional Facility.

• Kyle Freiermuth, age 39, of Honesdale

• William Murphy, age 37, of Blakeslee. His bail was set at $25,000 and he is currently incarcerated in the Lackawanna County Prison on unrelated charges.

•Toby Kimbrough, age 42, originally from Alabama and is possibly in the Carbondale.

Guthrie and Muckle are scheduled to appear in Wayne County Court March 13, while Rave, Knecht and Murphy are scheduled to appear on March 20.

Freiermuth is scheduled to turn himself in on March 27, 2019.

Kimbrough remains at large. Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts should call the Wayne County Detectives at (570) 253-4912.