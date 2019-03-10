On Sunday March 10, 2019 from 3:00pm to 5:00pm there will be a harmony workshop at The Cooperage in Honesdale led by Gathering Sparks. The suggested donation is $25 per person in advance, $30 at the door or $15 with a student ID.

In this workshop, you’ll learn how to listen for harmonies and how to find parts on your own. We’ll use exercises and songs to build confidence and give you a road map to help you find your harmonic way. This workshop is designed for all singers, though you should be able to sing the scale (do-re-mi-fa-sol-la-ti-do) and be fairly comfortable singing in a group.

GATHERING SPARKS is the graceful collision of Eve Goldberg and Jane Lewis—musical friends who blend tight harmonies, finely crafted songs, and a love of participatory singing to create an intimate and uplifting experience. Their inclusive approach embraces folk, pop, blues and gospel influences tastefully played on acoustic guitar, piano, accordion, and ukulele.

With their infectious mix of styles and compelling vocal blend, Gathering Sparks has been making some big waves. Their debut 6-song CD was nominated for a 2014 Canadian Folk Music Award for Vocal Group of the Year, and they have become an audience favorite. Whether they are belting it out a capella style, tugging on your heartstrings with a folky original, crooning a jazzy swing tune, or getting into the spirit with a gospel-inflected singalong, Gathering Sparks performances make fans out of listeners with their stellar harmonies and fine musicianship. Their new album “All That’s Real” will be released in spring 2019.





