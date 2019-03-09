Rachel Olver, a junior at Honesdale High School, is one of the select few high schoolers across the commonwealth, appointed to the Governor’s Youth Advisory Council for Hunting, Fishing, and Conservation in 2018.

Members of the council meet to discuss and debate potential state laws and their impacts on the environment, and participate in group activities, such as a canoe river trip.

Council members attended the PA Farm Show and the Great American Outdoor Show.

They volunteered at DCNR, PA Fish and Boat Commission, and PA Game Commission booths. Most recently Rachel Olver volunteered with the PA Game Commission, she completed surveys, concerning hunting in PA. She is pictured with Warden Scott S. Frederick.

