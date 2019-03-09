Pastor Adam Reinhardt of St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church on 7th Street is offering the community a mid week Lenten service of Noon Day Prayer starting Tuesday, March 12th at 12:30 p.m. in their beautiful sanctuary.

Everyone is welcome to attend and we’re hopeful that working people might be able to join us during their lunch times. Services will be approximately 30 minutes long and continue through Tuesday, April 16th, so please come and leave as you are able. Take time from your busy schedules to reflect on this season of Lent in preparation for Holy Week and Easter Sunday.

St. John’s sanctuary is handicapped accessible from 7th street. Please call the church office at 570-253-1444 or 570-253-2782 if you have any questions.