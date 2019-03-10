By The Game Commission

HARRISBURG — What’s better than one Pennsylvania Game Commission wildlife livestream?

Two, of course.

The Game Commission has launched its second livestream of the season: video and audio captured at a Monroe County black bear den and streamed in real time to viewers at www.pgc.pa.gov.

Educational

There’s much to be learned about the bears in the den.

The adult female has ear tags that indicate she previously was handled by Game Commission staff.

While video from the den has not clearly shown the numbers on those tags, as the days pass, and especially as the bears move more, the tag numbers seem certain to provide some details about the bear’s past.

It’s also not yet known how many cubs are present in the den because they’re nestled so closely to their mother. With time, however, the answer will become obvious.

Pennsylvania’s black bears usually are born in January and begin walking in about eight weeks. They leave the den when 3 months old.

The black-bear den livestream can be accessed through “Quick Clicks” on the homepage of the Game Commission’s website.

Snow Goose

The Game Commission's snow goose migration livestream provides a 24-hour-a-day look at waterfowl off Willow Point at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area.

It launched Feb. 26 and can be accessed from the Snow Goose Migration Update page accessed through Quick Clicks.

For viewers, the livestreams provide round-the-clock, behind-the-scenes looks at wildlife, said Game Commission Bureau of Information and Education Director Steve Smith.

“These livestreams provide an incredible educational opportunity, allowing us to witness wildlife intimately in a manner that’s simply not possible in the wild with our own two eyes,” Smith said.

“That’s one of the reasons they’ve proven so popular, and we’re proud to offer these two for viewers to enjoy in the coming months.”

Meeting Slated

Representatives of waterfowl organizations, interested hunters and the public are invited to attend a briefing on Friday, March 15.

This gathering will address the status of Atlantic Flyway waterfowl populations and proposed federal frameworks for the 2019-20 waterfowl hunting seasons.

The briefing will begin at 1 p.m., at the PA Game Commission Northeast Region Office in Dallas.

“Although the annual waterfowl meeting has typically rotated between locations in northwestern and southeastern PA, waterfowl hunters in northeastern PA long have expressed interest in holding the briefing in this portion of the Commonwealth,” said Jeremy Stempka, Game Commission waterfowl biologist.

“With the Northeast Region’s new headquarters facility now available for use, the time seemed right to respond to this request. We hope to see both regular attendees and new participants at this year’s meeting.”

In addition to reviewing frameworks established by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) for upcoming waterfowl and migratory bird seasons, Game Commission staff will provide updates on current and planned research and management programs, as well as past hunting results.