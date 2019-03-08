Danger of thin ice only increases as late winter bows to signs of spring. Keeping vigilant for the sake of the public are local volunteer fire and rescue companies that stand ready to respond if someone falls through on a lake, pond or river.

LACKAWAXEN TWP. - Danger of thin ice only increases as late winter bows to signs of spring. Keeping vigilant for the sake of the public are local volunteer fire and rescue companies that stand ready to respond if someone falls through on a lake, pond or river.

Central Volunteer and Forest Volunteer Fire Departments in Lackawaxen Township joined forces, Sunday, March 3, on an ice rescue drill on Westcolang Lake.

The drill went from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.



First joint exercise



Eric White, President of Central as well as Assistant Chief, said that they have had their own annual ice training exercises but this is the first since time they have joined with Forest. The two companies, while remaining separate, recently came to an agreement of ways to work together. The two companies are toned out together when there is an emergency.

Lackawaxen EMS also took part. The ambulance crew is available to assist someone who has fallen through the ice and is extreme danger of hypothermia.

About 20 volunteer members participated. Forest had some new members who were training on ice rescue for the first time.



Practice rescues



Two holes were cut in the ice, and they practiced getting a victim out of the water, as well learned how to rescue themselves, White said.

The two companies have their own types of sleds which they use to transport a person to shore. The exercise allowed members of each company to learn how to work with each type sled.

Tim Knapp, Forest Volunteer Chief, commented, “As with any training we do in the fire service success of training depends on walking away from a session with one thing that might help you in an emergency situation. I am sure [if] everyone in attendance took at least a couple things home with them they could use [it] was a huge success.”

Knapp, who is also Pike County’s Emergency Management Coordinator, said that Central and Forest are committed to their operational agreement and have a joint training schedule for the whole year. He said they are “excited and pleased” with how it is working out.

White said that the primary area Central and Forest will respond for ice rescue emergencies include Westcolang Lake, Lake Teedyskung, Fawn Lake, Tink Wig Lake, Woodledge, area private ponds and lakes as well as the Lackawaxen River.

White stated that their department has not had any ice rescue emergencies in a long while.

There were two ice emergencies on Lake Wallenpaupack, however, on the same day in early February. In the first instance, a snowmobile submerged when it hit an open area of water; later, two ATVs fell through, in the same part of the lake. Everyone survived. Tafton Fire Department was on scene.



Ice safety



Asked about what the public should know concerning ice safety, Knapp said, “Ice safety is something [for] everyone venturing out on the ice for fishing or recreational fun. With spring time around corner this is the risky season for ice. You want to always pay attention to changing conditions.”

He advised that those wishing to go out on a frozen body of water, to ask first about local ice thickness and conditions. A fishing supply store is one place to obtain such information. Knapp added, “You should always walk with a six or eight foot strong object such as an boat oar or such so if the ice breaks under you can use it to span the opening to pull yourself out and call 911.”