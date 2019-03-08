Come out to the chapel kitchen on March 16th at 11:30 for a great dinner with all the favorites. On this month's menu is: Ham and Cabbage, Irish Potatoes, Irish soda bread, applesauce, homemade bread, Lingonberry Tart, Fried Apple Tart, Chocolate Chip Cookies, Rice Pudding and more! "Come out and join us for this no cost luncheon and celebrate with good food and great fellowship," said Pastor Bryant. "We would love to have you visit, Irish or not." The Chapel Community Kitchen is located at the crossroads of Upper Woods Road and Great Bend Turnpike, Lebanon Township, Wayne County Pennsylvania.