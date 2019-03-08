WAYMART, PA - Camp Ladore will again be the venue for the Early Spring Yard Sale, held this year on Saturday, March 9, from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM. Hosted annually by The Salvation Army in the Performing Arts & Recreation Center (PARC) at its 287 Owego Turnpike location, the indoor venue promises to have something for everyone, no matter the weather.

“Many of us suffer from cabin fever at this time of year,” stated Barb Korteling, director of sales for Ladore. “You’ll be relieved to know, we have a cure that doesn’t involve pills or shots. We’ve got an honest-to-goodness yard sale. There’s never a charge to park at the PARC, and there’s no charge for admission to our massive yard sale, either.”

More than 70 vendors will be on hand to help chase the winter blues away. Shoppers will be able to choose from treasures they didn’t know they needed at prices too good to pass up.

“If you need to get out of the house and experience the warmth of spring, put our Early Spring Indoor Yard Sale on your calendar for March 9,” urged Korteling. “You won’t regret it!”

For more information, call Camp Ladore at (570) 488-6129.