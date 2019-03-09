LEBANON TWP. — A fire of undetermined origin consumed a commercial building in northern Wayne County early Tuesday morning.

According to a release, issued by the Pennsylvania State Police Troop R. Fire Marshal Unit, the organization was requested to respond to 1880 Great Bend Turnpike by the Equinunk Fire Department “...to assist in a fire investigation at a commercial building owned by Bill Pykus and Sons Excavating, Inc. ...”

The report states “...the owner lives nearby the business and discovered the fire when there was a loud explosion within the structure.”

The owner “...went to the scene and discovered one of the garage bays fully involved in fire.”

The fire department responded to the incident, “...however the fire spread quickly and the building was a total loss.”

Several salt/plow trucks, construction and logging vehicles “...were destroyed in the fire.”

Police state the cause of the fire remains under investigation, “...but due to the amount of damage, a cause of the fire may not be able to be determined.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the State Police Fire Marshal Unit at the Dunmore barracks at 570-963-3156.