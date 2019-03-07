LACKAWAXEN TWP.- A rumored gun range planned in the Fawn Lake community was not discussed favorably at the Lackawaxen Township February workshop.

Supervisor Chairman Michael Mancino explained that while the township hadn’t received any notification from the Fawn Lake Homeowners Association regarding a possible outdoor gun range, word in the community was that the association is “entertaining the idea” for the range. The township has however, received letters from residents informing them of the possibility of the gun range.

A woman in the public, said the range is being called a “sportsman’s club,” even though it is actually a shooting range. She expressed concern about noise and security. Michael D’Eredita said several Fawn Lake residents have expressed disapproval over the idea of a gun range.

During the regular supervisors’ meeting which followed, Michael D’Eredita made mention during Public Comment of how he is not in favor of a gun range for the reason that he moved to the area for quiet. Now with the possibility of a gun range that may be within a thousand feet of homes, he is concerned since he doesn’t want to hear it as well as the possibility of increased traffic, noise and public safety.

The next Lackawaxen Township workshop will be March 18 at 6:30 p.m., just prior to the supervisors’ meeting. They meet at the township office on Urban Road.