HONESDALE — A new year, a new person at the helm for the Wayne Memorial Community Advisory Board. Juliann Doyle, a longtime Wayne County employee, recently took over the leadership of the hospital’s community-liaison board from outgoing chair Martha Wilson.

The Community Advisory Board (CAB) advocates for community needs to the Wayne Memorial Hospital & Health System Board of Trustees and, in turn, shares the Board’s objectives with the community. CAB also provides oversight of community-related projects, including partnerships with allied health organizations that receive funding from sources such as state, federal and foundation grants.

Doyle first joined the Board in 2007. She has been employed by Wayne County since 1979 and currently is an administrative officer in the Office of Human Services. Her duties are many! Among them, supervision of the LINK program, which provides accurate, unbiased information on all aspects of life related to aging or living with a disability.

“Juliann is a font of knowledge about the community,” said Carol Kneier, RD, CDE, who took over the hospital’s overseer position for the CAB last year. “Juliann has been involved with the hospital for many years and we are pleased she was able to assume the chair position.”

Doyle herself said she is more than happy to serve. “ I am humbled by this recognition from my fellow CAB board members. I truly believe Wayne County is a great place to live and work and happily continue to support both the County and the Hospital in their efforts to grow Wayne County into the future and help meet the potential we have here in our wonderful county.”

A member of the Wayne County Business and Professional Women’s Club (BPW), where she serves as Parliamentarian, Doyle has also held various offices in the Forest City BPW Club and served two years as the BPW District Director. Since 2006, she has been president of the Browndale Fire Company and is the company’s first female president. In fact, she is a “life” member of the firefighters group, which she joined in 1977.

Her community activism also includes serving as secretary for the Forest City Area Historical Society and Logistics Chief for the Wayne County Emergency Management Department. She is also a member of the Greater Area Forest City Area Business Alliance.

Juliann graduated from Forest City Regional High School and resides in the town where she was born, Browndale. Part of her home life is occupied by four lovable Dauschunds – Holly, Otto, Fritz and Pretzel.

CAB members represent the geographic reach and demographics of the Wayne Memorial service area. Other CAB board members include John Kerkowski Jr., Dr. Pat Pugliese, Nancy Moro, William Boyle, Keith Gunuskey, Martha Wilson, Margaret Ennis, Wynter Newman, Steve Price, Joanne Tagle, Amy Gries, Michele Minor Wolf, Jean Pettinato, Judy Williams, Joanne Hohman, Jeff Zerechak, Sheldon Langer and high school students Kaiden Quigley (Wallenpaupack), Paige Barillo (Western Wayne) and Isabella Frigoletto (Wayne Highlands).