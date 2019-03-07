HONESDALE—Ellen Memorial Healthcare Center, Inc., announced its impending acquisition by R. Sean Buckman of Carbondale Nursing Rehabilitation Center Monday afternoon.

“I'm going to be 79 years old this month and it's time to retire,” said Robert Zabady, Ellen Memorial's President and CEO, in a press release. “I feel like I’ve had a great run in my life. I have loved the ability to care for and employ so many people over the years, I have so many fond memories and I believe Sean is a perfect fit to continue what I started.”

Zabady built Ellen Memorial in 1974 and has been a staple of the Honesdale community and its surrounding areas since.

Zabady noted in an interview that, while looking forward to his retirement, his office door will be open and he can still be found around the facility for the next year or so.

In the 45 years the facility has been open, the staff and residents have become “just like a family,” Zabady explained, noting it was a very emotional day when he broke the news to the staff.

“It's been a good run,” said Zabady, explaining that the transition will have little turbulence as only two administrative positions are changing.

Buckman stated in a press release, “Every decision we make considers the continuity of care for our residents, so nothing is more important than keeping the fantastic caregivers and employees at Ellen Memorial. We intend on retaining all these great people.”

The release further states Buckman's Carbondale facility is located only 15 miles from Ellen Memorial, aiding in the ability of both to thrive post acquisition.

“I love what I see at Ellen Memorial,” said Buckman. “It is so similar to my community in Carbondale. The moment you walk inside you can feel the commitment to their people and residents. The care is fantastic. I am honored to have this opportunity to lead Ellen Memorial.”

The details of the sale are not being disclosed to the public.

Before the purchase can be finalized, there are some regulatory approvals and additional tasks which must be completed. Finalization is expected to take place sometime in the spring.

Overall the transition is expected to be a “very positive change” said Ellen Memorial Media Contact Elise Burlein.

Anyone with questions regarding the transition can call the front desk at Ellen Memorial (570-253-5690) and ask for Elise Burlein.

Questions can also be directed to office@ellenmemorial.com.

