Hawley Public Library’s speaker series, Unique Pathways, continues at 5:30 pm on Thursday, March 28, 2019 with Jan Goodwin, author and humanitarian.

How do you go from editing “Can This Marriage Be Saved” at Ladies' Home Journal Magazine to hiring 50 Kalashnikov-armed mujahideen to ride shotgun on your humanitarian aid trucks in war torn Afghanistan? From covering the Academy Awards, interviewing movie stars and parties at the White House, Jan Goodwin gave up the glamour and the big bucks to spend four years starting and running Save the Children in Afghanistan.

Originally from London, England and now a resident of northeastern PA, Goodwin first came to the U.S. in 1973, planning to stay one year. “I love to travel, America is a big country. I’d thought I’d come, see it, stay for 12 months and go home. That was 46 years ago.”

Since then, Jan Goodwin, award-winning journalist, editor and author, has covered 17 wars and conflicts in: Afghanistan, Angola, Bosnia, Cambodia, Democratic Republic of Congo, El Salvador, Ethiopia, Guatemala, Iran, Iraq, Kosovo, the Middle East and Gulf, Northern Ireland, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and Uganda.

Join us on Thursday, March 28th, 2019 at 5:30 pm to hear Jan’s remarkable journey at the Hawley Public Library located at 103 Main Ave, Hawley PA 18428.

The program is free. For more information, call the library at 570.226.4620. The library is located at 103 Main Avenue, Hawley, Pennsylvania.