UGI Utilities, Inc. – South District (the former UGI Utilities - Gas Division) announced its purchased gas cost rates will increase on March 1, 2019. As a result, the average residential heating customer’s bill will rise by 7.2% percent, increasing from $62.50 per month to $67.00 per month.

“ While this increase reflects increases related to wholesale gas purchasing costs, natural gas continues to be an economical, reliable and environmentally responsible source of energy for our customers and our communities,” Paul Szykman, UGI Chief Regulatory Officer, said.

By law, utilities are required to pass the cost of the natural gas they purchase directly through to customers without any markup.

UGI recognizes some customers may have difficulty paying their heating bill. All customers are encouraged to sign up for UGI’s free budget billing program, which spreads billing amounts out evenly over a 12-month period.

In addition, customers with a limited or fixed income should call UGI at 1-800-UGI- WARM to determine if they are eligible for one of several energy assistance programs. In addition to company-sponsored programs, UGI can assist eligible customers in

applying for federally-funded Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) grants. Finally, any customer who is behind on their gas bills should contact the utility as soon as possible to discuss a payment arrangement.

UGI encourages customers to use energy wisely and make efficiency improvements in their homes. Additional information on energy efficiency and customer assistance programs is available on UGI’s website at www.ugi.com.

UGI Utilities, Inc.- South District serves more than 392,000 customers in 16 eastern and southcentral counties in Pennsylvania. Additional information about UGI is available at www.ugi.com on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ugiutilities; and Twitter at www.twitter.com/ugi_utilities.