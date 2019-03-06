NARROWSBURG – The Upper Delaware Council, Inc. (UDC) has confirmed its delegates for 2019 to oversee the non-profit organization’s coordination of the federal-state-local partnership dedicated to conserving the Upper Delaware Scenic and Recreational River.

Council members with voting rights are the eight New York towns and five of the seven Pennsylvania townships that border on the Upper Delaware River, as well as the State of New York and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

The Delaware River Basin Commission participates as a non-voting member. The U.S. Department of the Interior/National Park Service is the UDC’s non-voting federal partner.

Elected by their peers on Jan. 3 to serve as 2019 officers were Chairperson Harold G. Roeder, Jr. (Town of Delaware); Vice-Chairperson Jeffrey R. Dexter (Damascus Township); and Secretary-Treasurer Alan F. Henry (Berlin Township).

Members appoint representatives and alternates to serve on the UDC board. Following municipal reorganizational meetings, the 2019 roster is:

Town of Hancock – Fred Peckham, representative; Timothy Newman, alternate;

Town of Fremont – James A. Greier, representative; George Conklin, alternate;

Town of Delaware – Harold G. Roeder, Jr., representative; David Peters, alternate;

Town of Cochecton – Larry H. Richardson, representative; Sean Nearing, alternate;

Town of Tusten – Susan Sullivan, representative; Evan Padua, alternate;

Town of Highland – Kaitlin Haas, representative; Andrew Boyar and Debra Conway, co-alternates;

Town of Lumberland – Nadia Rajsz, representative; alternate-vacant;

Town of Deerpark – David M. Dean, representative; Virginia Dudko, alternate;

Damascus Township – Jeffrey R. Dexter, representative; Steven Adams, Joseph Canfield, and Daniel Rutledge, co-alternates;

Berlin Township – Alan F. Henry, representative; Paul Henry, alternate;

Lackawaxen Township – Doug Case, representative; Judy Kuhn Conklin, alternate;

Shohola Township – Aaron Robinson, representative; Roger Saumure, 1st alternate; and Patricia Jeffer, 2nd alternate;

Westfall Township – Michael Barth, representative; Roland Edward, Jr., alternate;

State of New York – NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Region 3 Natural Resources Supervisor William J. Rudge, representative; NYS DEC Region 3 Inland Fisheries Manager Michael J. Flaherty, alternate;

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania – PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Delaware State Forest District Forester Timothy Dugan, representative; PA Department of Environmental Protection’s Interstate Compacts and Commissions Office River Basin Program Coordinator Rhonda Manning, alternate;

Delaware River Basin Commission (DRBC) – DRBC Executive Director Steven J. Tambini, representative; no designated alternate; and

National Park Service (NPS) – NPS Northeast Regional Director Gay Vietzke, representative; NPS Upper Delaware Scenic and Recreational River Superintendent Kristina Heister, alternate.

The UDC’s three full-time staff members are: Executive Director Laurie Ramie; Resource Specialist Pete Golod; and Secretary Ashley Hall-Bagdonas.

The UDC has operated since 1988 under a Cooperative Agreement partnership with the National Park Service to oversee the coordinated implementation of the River Management Plan for the Upper Delaware Scenic and Recreational River, which the U.S. Congress designated in 1978 as part of the National Wild and Scenic Rivers System.

The river corridor extends 73.4 miles from the confluence of the East and West Branches of the Delaware River below Hancock to Railroad Bridge No. 2 at Sparrowbush. It encompasses 55,574.5 acres that remain in majority private ownership within portions of Delaware, Sullivan, and Orange Counties in NY; and Wayne and Pike Counties in PA.

The full body of the Upper Delaware Council regularly meets every first Thursday of the month at 7 p.m.

Three standing committees meet as follows: Water Use/Resource Management Committee, third Tuesdays at 7 p.m.; Project Review Committee, fourth Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m.; and Operations Committee, fourth Tuesdays at approximately 7:30 p.m.

All meetings take place at the UDC’s office located at 211 Bridge St. in Narrowsburg, NY, and are open to the public.

For more information, please visit www.upperdelawarecouncil.org or call (845) 252-3022.