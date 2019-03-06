DINGMANS’S FERRY - Leader in Me is a program that aims to make children realize that everyone has the ability to map out a life they want to live. But first, they must develop a clear picture of where they want to go in life.

Students at Dingman-Delaware Middle School spent time reflecting on what it means to “Begin with the End In Mind.” Teachers discussed personal, academic and social goals, while also helping the students realize that they have the ability to map out directions on how to achieve these goals.

In Mr. Batista’s eighth grade homeroom, his students created Personal Mission Statements that listed their goals, quotes, song lyrics, or anything else that inspired them to achieve what they want in life. The students then taped their personal mission statements in their lockers so every day they come to school, they remind themselves of what type of person they want to be and where they want to go in life.