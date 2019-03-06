HONESDALE — On Thursday March 14 at the Wallenpaupack Brewing Company in Hawley, come raise a pint and join in a game of trivia to help Honesdale Rotary fight polio worldwide. The funds will go toward the International Rotary’s End Polio campaign, which has reduced polio cases by 99.9% since the 1980s.

The event goes from 6pm – 9pm, $10 gets you inside, a beer and a ticket for a door prize. For $25 a team – two to six per team—you can also compete in a trivia game, emceed by Trivia Host Adam Owens from the Bold Gold Radio group.

“This will be a fun night for a truly worthwhile project,” says Andy Chapman, Honesdale Rotary. “Rotarians have helped immunize more than 2.5 billion children against polio in 122 countries. For as little as sixty cents, a child can be protected against this crippling disease for life. A little bit of money goes a long way!”

Check out Honesdale Rotary on Facebook. The group meets the last three Tuesdays of every month at 12noon at Cordaro’s in Honesdale and the first Tuesday in the evening at a local restaurant.