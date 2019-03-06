BUSHKILL - The National Park Service and the Millbrook Village Society will present a maple sugaring demonstration at Millbrook Village in Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area on Saturday, March 9, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Join park rangers and volunteers as they celebrate the approach of spring with the North American tradition of maple sugaring. American Indians, early settlers, and their descendants all looked forward to collecting and boiling the sap of locally abundant sugar maple trees.

Experience this tradition for yourself. Visitors will be able to see and participate in the “sugaring” process from the tree to the table. Sap from Millbrook Village maples will be boiled down in cast iron kettles over an open ﬁre to create maple syrup. Woodstove and outdoor cooking demonstrations will showcase the use of maple products in recipes common during the 1800s.

Admission is free. In case of severe weather, the program will be held on Saturday, March 16.

Millbrook Village is located in New Jersey at the intersection of Old Mine Road (12 miles north of Interstate 80 from Exit 1 in New Jersey) and Route 602 (seven miles west of Blairstown, New Jersey).

For more information, call park headquarters at 570-426-2452, Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., or visit the park’s website at www.nps.gov/dewa.

