MILFORD - The theme for the meeting of the Milford Garden Club is “Avian Architecture.” The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, March 12 at St. Patrick’s Church Hall beginning at 1 p.m.

Beth Grosso (Master Gardener) and Larry Grosso (Master Carpenter) will demonstrate how different birds look for special features in their birdhouses.

Learn how to provide a “spring fling” for your favorite species. They have studied the architecture of birdhouses and will give an informative demonstration about the differences. Houses will be raffled off to members.

All monthly meetings begin at 1 p.m. (except for December which begins at 12 p.m.). Workshops will begin at noon. New member orientation will begin at 12:30.







