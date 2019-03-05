Members of the Honesdale High School Holiday Lights program recently presented donations to four community organizations.

This year’s recipients included the VFW Post 531 located in Honesdale, the American Legion Post 254 located in Honesdale, the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 114 located in Honesdale, and the Human Resources Center. “It was another great year for the Holiday Light Show. Community support for our show gets better every year and this year was no different. It’s a great way to get into the holiday spirit,” said advisor Shawn Garing. “We put on the light show for the community and we feel it’s important for the donations to go right back to local organizations in the community.” Work has already begun on next year’s light show and is sure to bring joy to the holiday season.