The Wayne County Food Pantry Program announces the MARCH 2019 schedule.

The Honesdale Area Pantry will be held behind the Tri County Beverage Building on Route 6, 214 Willow Avenue in Honesdale from 10am - 1 pm, on Tuesday March 12th , 2019. For an emergency need contact a social services agency.

The Damascus Area Pantry will be held at the Damascus Township Building,

60 Conklin Hill Rd., Damascus,, Pa 18415, from 1pm - 3pm, on Thursday, March 21st , 2019. For an emergency need call 224-4217 or 224-4189.

The Lakewood Area Pantry will be held at the Northern Wayne Family Health Center, 412 Como Rd., Lake Como, Pa 18437, from 12:30pm – 2:30 pm, on Wednesday March 20th , 2019. For an emergency need call 798 - 2229.

The Lakeville Area Pantry will be held at thePaupack Township Municipal Building, 25 Daniels Rd., Lakeville, Pa 18438, from 11 am - 2 pm,on Thursday March 28th , 2019. For an emergency need call 352- 6177 or 226-3115.

The Newfoundland Area Pantry will be held at theNewfoundland Moravian Church on Route 191, 982 Main St., Newfoundland, Pa 18445, from 11 am - 1 pm on Friday, March 8th, 2019.

In case of inclement weather, please call 253-4646 two hours before the start of your distribution day for an automated message. For information about how to register with a pantry, you should call 253 - 4262. Please bring large brown paper bags & plastic bags with you each month to recycle. Bring Campbell’s labels to distribute to schools. If you are unable to attend, you may ask someone to pick your food up for you. However, they must have your pantry card and a note/proxy giving them permission to pick up your food. USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.