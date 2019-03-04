Pennsylvania State Police, Dunmore, are investigating a burglary/theft that occurred in Madison Township Feb. 26.

According to the report, issued by PSP Trooper Ryan Kearney, the incident took place between Feb. 25, 2019 at 1:14 a.m. and Feb. 26, 2019 at 5:45 a.m.

The victim, an 85-year-old male, “...was sleeping in his bedroom upstairs during the time of this incident.”

The report states the victim “...has a difficult time hearing without the use of hearing aids, which he takes out at bedtime.”

Unknown individuals gained access to the residence through rear bilco doors that lead to the basement.

The suspect(s) “...then stole eight paintings produced by the artists known as 'Brock'.”

The paintings range in sizes from medium to large, “...and range in value from $1,500 to $15,000...”

The victim was a journalist at one time, “...and wrote a biography on Brock that was published. The book contained several paintings done by the artist, Brock, including some that were taken from his home.”

Brock “...originated in the Bethel Woods, NY are and has concentrated most of his work in that area,” the report states.

Other items taken from the home include:

• An eight-person set of silverware valued between $800 – 1,200

• A .22 caliber rifle, and

• A red, two-door 2009 Toyota Solara bearing PA Registration GSE-0842.

“The vehicle was stolen form the inside of a detached two-car garage.”

Police state the wife of the victim, Carmona, “...was a well-known artist throughout the country and internationally.”

Several of her paintings were displayed throughout the home that were of equal value.

“However, none of Carmona's paintings were stolen.”

The suspects “...were selective in taking the Brock paintings only.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Ryan Kearney at PSP Dunmore at 570-963-3419.