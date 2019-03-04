MILFORD - Although the greater Pike community lost a distinguished leader and philanthropist last November, her legacy lives on. Greater Pike Community Foundation’s Barbara J. Buchanan Fund is now accepting applications for its 2019 mini-grant program from local eligible non-profit organizations.

“This year’s grants will be particularly meaningful to us as we award these funds in Barbara’s memory instead of with her involvement. We are grateful to Barbara for a lifetime of generosity and forward thinking and we are honored to continue her legacy,” said Maryanne Monte, Greater Pike Grants Committee chairperson.

The application deadline is April 1, 2019 at 5 p.m. The application form and details concerning eligibility and requirements are at the Foundation’s website, www.greaterpike.org. Greater Pike encourages all applicants to read the directions carefully as they have changed. Applications missing required components will not be considered.

Greater Pike stresses that innovative programs and projects will be prioritized over applications for funding for core operating expenses. Three mini-grants of $500 each will be awarded.

The Barbara J. Buchanan Fund was established in 2014 to support community organizations with innovative ideas for improving quality of life. At the time, Barbara Buchanan said, “Greater Pike is such a wonderful realization of a dream many of us have had to create and sustain local philanthropy... I know this is just the beginning of much good work for the organization.”

Barbara J. Buchanan died November 9, 2018 at the age of 95. She was involved in many and diverse community organizations and causes and held numerous positions of leadership. She and her husband, the late Ted Buchanan, retired to Milford in 1985, where her husband’s family had resided for many generations.

The Greater Pike Community Foundation (Greater Pike) was created to enable generous individuals, families and local businesses to maximize their charitable support through organized, targeted, long-term community philanthropy. Greater Pike provides a permanent and personal way to give back to the region we love and have worked so hard to nurture and maintain.

Those interested in learning more about how to establish a fund at Greater Pike, or to donate to the Buchanan J. Buchanan Fund, are encouraged to contact Jenni Hamill, Executive Director at 570-832-4686, jennihamill@greaterpike.org, or visit our website at www.greaterpike.org and Facebook.com/GreaterPike.



