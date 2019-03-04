Gratitude sincerely expressed is thanks gratefully appreciated. And for Cheryl Skinn, her heartfelt appreciation and deeply felt gratitude have gone beyond the mere words of ‘Thank You.’

“One man literally saved all of my family’s memories. My parents’ history and everything meaningful to me was stored in his locked storage shed,” Skinn recently shared through an email to this paper’s editor. “Without the simple kindness of Herb Black of Lakeville Self-Storage & More, I’d have nothing left of what belonged to my parents -- pictures, trophies, dried flowers, my mother’s wedding dress, so much more. Herb needs to know that his kindness means so much to me, and I want to thank him in the best way I can. I hope a local news story will help me say ‘thank you’ and let others know about his kindness. The world would be a much nicer place if there were more people like Herb Black in it.”

Born in Carbondale, Skinn moved and grew up in Honesdale where her family ran a home-based vending business. “My Dad enjoyed games and built a family business as Instant Replay Amusements … including pinball machines and various arcade games,” Skinn said during a recent conversation from her current Glendale CA home. “He owned all kinds of games, juke boxes, and pool tables and leased them to bars, diners, and similar venues for folks to enjoy. He did any necessary repairs on them too. For years, our house was literally filled with fun and games!

“Over time, I’d learned to play most of the games. Later, I also got into video games, playing professionally with players from around the world. Together with my family’s arcade business, the tobacco shop they also owned in Clark Summit, and my own playing, our shared entrepreneurial spirit helped put me through college,” recalled Skinn who studied photography. (Today, Skinn oversees the Production & Post Production team for Nordstrom’s corporate photography studio.)

When the arcade business tanked in 2010, Skinn’s family business faded. “My parents’ health was also failing, and by 2013 I’d lost both of them,” she said. “Life is meant to go on, and I had to move on too. I had to quickly sell my parents’ home and businesses. With the mortgage and so many bills to pay, I sold most everything marketable through eBay and the Paper Shop classifieds. But before the bank took it all, I boxed up what was most important to me and put some things in a local storage facility … that included Fish Games, my family’s last pinball game. When my father was diagnosed with cancer, he began repairing this game for me and joked about my never selling it, so I promised to keep it. He was leaving behind what I viewed as one final gift.”

As Skinn explained, “Fish Tales was manufactured by Williams Electronics in the early 1900s. It’s a great game that’s fun and entertaining for the entire family and was one of the 20 most produced pinball machines of all time. It became a valuable collectible. Fish Tales was my father’s, and I didn’t want to lose it – but it was difficult to keep paying rent on a storage unit. I’d stopped the payments after a few months and over time was just too distraught to even check on the unit, thinking it should’ve been auctioned by the storage facility. The thought that my family’s history was likely gone haunted me every single day.”

Five years later, after Skinn had married Jared Kozemko, put everything behind her and relocated to California, the couple returned to Pennsylvania last Christmas to visit his family in Wilkes Barre. “Money was still tight, and I’d never resumed payments on the storage unit. But once here, everyone told me to go up to the storage facility to check on the unit, that I needed closure on this matter. I expected nothing would come of it … but could my things still be where I’d left them?”

Skinn recalled pulling into the Lk. Ariel storage facility last December, and not finding anyone, “I called the number on the sign. I nervously explained who I was, began apologizing for not paying the unit rental for the years passed, and this man interrupted to ask my name. When I said Skinn, he replied, ‘Cheryl?’ I couldn’t understand how this guy remembered me after all that time. He said, ‘Cheryl, I have your stuff. We felt really bad for you. We have it.’

“Owner Herb Black quickly drove to the site and opened the shed for me. I collapsed, holding onto the leg of the pinball machine,” Skinn said. “And for the first time since the loss of my family, I felt them in my heart again. The guilt I’d held onto for years faded away. Herb was so kind and calm. He pulled out his calendar and explained that my storage unit was scheduled to be auctioned in March. I saw the word ‘AUCTION’ written all over my name. Herb sweetly offered to give the storage shed back to me for a small fee, and we arranged a monthly payment until I can ship everything to the West Coast.

“We all shook hands, hugged, and wished each other ‘Happy Holidays,’” continued Skinn. “I left feeling like I got my entire life back. I cry thinking about Herb and cannot believe his kindness. He will never understand the happiness that he has restored in my heart. I am forever grateful and will never forget him for this. There are still people out there who have a heart of gold, and I feel so lucky that I got to meet one of them. This story is for Herb Black, with my heartfelt gratitude and thanks.”