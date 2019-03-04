COUNTY—Looking ahead to the upcoming primary elections, scheduled for Tuesday, May 21, the county Board of Elections organized Thursday morning with court appointees Anthony Herzog (R), Robert Rogers (R), and James Murray (D) taking their seats.

All three have previously served in this capacity.

Because the Commissioners are all up for re-election this year, they cannot serve on the Board of Election as they have in years passed.

Herzog was elected to serve as Election Board Chairman and Rogers to serve as Vice Chairman.

Cindy Furman, Director of the County Bureau of Elections, noted some important dates while the board was in session.

Thursday, March 21, will be the casting of lots to determine ballot order. Lots will be cast at noon in the Bureau of Elections Office located on the third floor of the Wayne County Courthouse Annex.

Lots must be cast for offices where there is more than one candidate on the ballot.

“We have to have casting of lots to determine the order,” said Furman. “It's not alphabetical and it's not who files first, which is a misconception that the public often has. It is a random draw to [determine] the order of the ballot.”

Furman noted set-up for the primary begins on May 17 and poll worker training will be held on Saturday, May 18 at the Park Street Complex.

The Board of Elections will be sworn in at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21.

Provisional ballots will be opened on Thursday, May 23.

The official computation of primary votes begins on Friday, May 24 at 9 a.m.

Primary elections are only for registered Democrats and Republicans to elect their representatives to appear on the general election ballot on November 5.

Those wishing to register to vote in the primaries have until April 22 to do so.

If one does not register by Friday, April 22, the first day one can register for the November elections is Friday, May 22.

“We're not going to have any extra hours because people can register online,” said Furman. “There's so many ways to register now to have the county open extra hours it just isn't feasible.”

Wayne County residents can register to vote in person at the Bureau of Elections Office (925 Court Street, Honesdale, PA), or at the department of transportation when renewing their license or changing their name or address.

Residents can also register by mail. They must first either download an application from the Bureau of Elections Office tab on the Wayne County website (www.wayncountypa.gov) or call the office (570-253-5970 ext. 4003) for a form.

Residents can also register online at www.votespa.com.