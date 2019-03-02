Upcoming Classes



Here are some of the classes scheduled in 2019 at the Pike County Training Center in Lords Valley. Call 570-296-1960 for information, or visit https://www.pikepa.org/.



Wilderness Search & Rescue Responder, March 2,3

Emergency Medical Technician Basic Course, begins March 14

Fire Apparatus Preventative Maintenance, March 30, 31

Driver Operator Mobile Water Supply Professional Certification Testing, April 26, 27

Advanced Line Systems Rescue- PA Fish & Boat Commission, May 4, 5

Driver Operator Pumper Professional Certification Testing, May 10, 11

Firefighter 1 Professional Certification Testing, June 28, 29

Driver Operator Aerial Professional Certification Testing, Sept. 6, 7

Firefighter 2 Professional Certification Testing, Oct. 13.

MILFORD - The third year for the Pike County Department of Public Safety has been completed. The 9-1-1 center, Emergency Management Agency and the Training Center were combined under one umbrella.

Bernard Swartwood, Communications Director and Timothy Knapp, EMA Director, brought an update on the combined department’s activities and progress, at the Feb. 20 commissioner’s meeting.

The department offices are located at the Pike County Training Center in Blooming Grove Township. The facility at 135 Pike County Boulevard was dedicated in June of 2012.

Swartwood said 2018 was probably the busiest of the three years. A major snow and wind storm on March 2, 2018 impacted the entire county with widespread power outages and blocked roads. The Training Center served as the command center for emergency response. Swartwood said he believes they learned much from that event and have strengthened areas they found needing improvement.



Tower upgrades



There were approximately 2,000 calls made to 9-1-1 in 2018, which was an increase from the prior year. There were more calls for police,fire and ambulance services.

Major upgrades were completed to their tower sites. “A lot of that equipment was 25 years and older of age… We replaced a lot of that equipment, upgraded it, more capacity for the future, which will probably take the county another 25 years,” Swartwood said.

A new tower was erected in the summer in Blooming Grove Township, replacing one the county was leasing. The count established a new radio tower site in cooperation with the National Park Service and PA State Police in Delaware Township. This has benefited fire and EMS coverage in Delaware Township, the lower part of Dingman Township and upper portion of Lehman Township.

The present 9-1-1 center has been in place for six years. In 2018, the telephone system was changed; radio consoles will be upgraded in the second quarter of 2019.



Upgrading text to 9-1-1



Also in 2019, Swartwood said they are looking to upgrading their text to 9-1-1 capability. Basic text to 9-1-1 service began in 2014. The new system will integrate the text to 9-1-1 service into the phone system and allow dispatchers to see maps that will appear on existing maps, and perform in a more seamless manner.

Location information is received from the wireless carriers when someone contacts 9-1-1 from a cell phone. The cell phone signal goes to the towers, and the wireless carrier forwards it to Pike County Communications but each carrier does it differently. Swartwood said they each have their own technology.

“For the most part it works pretty good, but every once in a while the calls are not as accurate as we would like them to be,” Swartwood said. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has been urging the carriers to increase their accuracy of relaying the information. Some big businesses, he said, have been reluctant to spend the money needed to upgrade.

There are several third party vendors that are using other technologies.

Swartwood said they are augmenting what the wireless carriers relay to County Communications. The County can then compare the information being received as it populates on the 9-1-1 mapping system. This should be operational by the second quarter of 2019.



Give your location



Swartwood urged the public, if contacting 9-1-1 with a cell phone, to be prepared to give the dispatcher a physical address for the emergency, to help the County cross-reference their database and help ensure the responders are going to the right location.

Currently, the landline telephone still provides the 9-1-1 dispatchers with the most accurate physical location even if the caller did not state where the emergency is occurring.

If someone out on a trail or in state game lands has to use a cell phone to call 9-1-1, for instance, the County has to rely on the accuracy of the wireless carriers’ transmission. This is to be supplemented with the third party service, as described, but the caller will still be asked for details to help narrow the location.

State 9-1-1 funds allocated to the county are funding this as well as the text system upgrade.



Training Center



Knapp reported that the Training Center is being used more and more each year. Attendance is tracked, on everything from a babysitting class to firefighter training.

In 2018 they were able to add to the professional certification program. The County currently has five disciplines they can teach or test on the professional level. They are adding three more disciplines in 2019.

The Pike County Training Center is actively working with the school districts to incorporate an emergency responder program in the high school curriculum.

Knapp took note of a desirable school program in Chester County that offers 60 college credits and prepares students for jobs. He noted that to become a PA State Trooper, 60 college credits are needed to enter the State Police Academy. This sort of program would allow a high school graduate to head straight to the academy.

Knapp expressed how good it would be to get 30 students from the three school districts in Pike County in such a program. A requirement of the application process is that the student be already involved in emergency services. He said that would mean Pike County would gain from adding 30 more responders. He said the districts are interested in such a program.



Less costly EMT class



A less expensive EMT class will be starting in March, at less than half the price of the previous one. This class, held at the Pike County Training Center, will be held Tuesday and Thursday evenings, with occasional Saturdays, starting March 14. The fee, paid to EMS of Northeastern Pennsylvania Inc., is $640.00.

Knapp said there is a great need for emergency medical technicians, and they expect large attendance in this class.

The Training Center is also offering a lot more in-house certification classes, for emergency responders.

An entry-level fire department recruitment class is underway. Knapp said they have 19 students, which he described as a terrific number.

On the EMA side, Knapp stated that they will be taking part in the state spring weather exercise on March 26, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The entire state takes part with drills.



Keeping public safe



Commissioner Chairman Matthew Osterberg commended Swartwood and Knapp, and all the personnel at 9-1-1. He noted their commitment to keeping everyone safe, and constant search for technology upgrades.

“When we live in a rural community like this it is so important…,”Osterberg said. “It is these guys which are in the front lines which make sure we all stay safe.”

Osterberg said the County is looking at making a partnership between the County and the townships for EMS services, to help the smaller municipalities pay for the EMS services.

The commissioner reminded residents to sign up for the CodeRED emergency alert system to receive notifications about advancing storms, road closures, etc. Contact the Pike County Training Center at 570-296-1960 for more information.

For information about upcoming classes at the Center, visit https://www.pikepa.org/trainingcenter.html and Facebook.





