HAWLEY - The owner of the former Barge nightclub on lower Hudson Street applied for a demolition permit for the deteriorated property, Zoning Officer P. J. Dougherty, said, at the February Hawley Council session.

This was done only two hours before the meeting which was the deadline the owner was given, before a violation notice would be considered.

The owner, Patrick Tigue of Sunshine Tree Services, has owned the property for approximately 15 years, Council President Ann Monaghan, said later.

Borough solicitor Robert Bernathy asked for an update on the demolition and cleanup. P.J. Dougherty said the work was weather dependent.

Although the permit is good for a year, Councilman Mike Dougherty recommended putting a time limit on it.

The solicitor said the owner is expected to be at the March borough Planning Commission meeting. Bernathy said the borough needs to know what developmental plans they have for the Barge property. A timeline could then be set.

“We want some good faith and they seem to be giving us that with going ahead with the demolition, cleaning the property up,” Bernathy said. He said he will confirm with the owner’s attorney that they expect to be at the Planning meeting. The owner planned to be at the last Planning Commission session, but the attorney was not available.

“We should at least wait for the next Planning meeting and see what they present and then we can further discussion,” Council President Ann Monaghan said.

The solicitor said that if the owner failed to cleanup the site, the zoning officer could enforce that as a separate violation just due to the condition of the property.

The Barge is believed to have closed in the mid-1980’s.

Other Hawley Council meeting items are reported in the print edition.

Hawley Council meets on the second Wednesday at 7 p.m., at Borough Hall, 94 Main Ave., Hawley, PA. The office may be reached at 570-226-9545.









