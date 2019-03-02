The Delaware Valley Arts Alliance’s winter Salon Series continues on Saturday, March 2 with an old-school salon-style event, featuring an artist talk with DVAA’s 2019 Artist Fellowship Recipient in Painting, Bobbie Oliver and a reading by the 2019 Artist Fellowship Recipient in Literature – Fiction, Bizzy Coy. Each will give a public talk about their work followed by a moderated conversation.

Painter Bobbie Oliver will discuss the a series of work she’s making as an homage to the Delaware River, reflecting it's many changes, shapes, islands and currents. The work will be comprised of a series of related paintings.

“My process, one of pouring, staining and blotting is very related to water. When I moved to this area 25 years ago, the river affected me deeply,” says Oliver. “It's beauty found its way into my work and I saw a way to merge representation and abstraction so naturally. I would like to honor the great river with my study and work.”

Bizzy Coy is a writer who has lived and worked in Sullivan County full-time since 2013. Her humorous writing has appeared in The New Yorker, McSweeney's, Vulture, The Belladonna, The Establishment, and Points in Case. Her short fiction has been published in The River Reporter Literary Gazette, Control Literary Magazine, and Five Quarterly. She regularly participates with local storytelling group Yarnslingers, and has also read work at Delaware Valley Arts Alliance, One Grand Books, Barryville Area Arts Association, Wurtsboro Art Alliance, Jeffersonville Public Library, and Loose Leaf Pages in Honesdale. Bizzy is the recipient of a MacDowell Colony fellowship and a Puffin Foundation grant, and she was Platte Clove Artist-in-Residence in the Catskill Mountains in 2018. Bizzy grew up in Rochester, New York, received her BA in Theatre from SUNY Geneseo, and lived in New York City before relocating to the area.

DVAA is located at 37 Main Street, Narrowsburg, NY, and the event will take place at 2pm on the second floor in the intimate Krause Recital Hall. Admission is free, and donations are appreciated. Seating is limited and available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Schedule is subject to change due to weather and circumstances beyond our control. Please call ahead to confirm each event. More information is available by calling 845-252-7576 or visting DVAA’s website, delawarevalleyartsalliance.org.

The Salon Series continues on Saturday, March 16 with Natalia Zukerman’s ‘The Women Who Rode Away;” And Saturday, March 23, with “Roald Dahl’s Villains on Trial” moderated by One Grand Books founder Aaron Hicklin.

