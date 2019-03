WANI January Citizens of the Month

Third Grade (Bottom Row, Left to Right)

Jack Carafelo, Jayden Guo, Evan Dottle, Isabella Knapp, Michael Riberio, Molly Cunningham, Olivia Werner (absent from photo: Alexis Baker)

Fourth Grade (Middle Row, Left to Right)

Samantha Rotolo, Sarah Cardiello, Morgan Rake, Timothy Hoehmann, Liam Magee, and Brayden Hoffman (absent from photo Kiana Madrigal)

Fifth Grade (Top Row, Left to Right)

Isabella Gavins, Ben Anderson, Mayah Boogertman, Corina Dalphus, Paul Marion, Alessa Orlando and Logan Fowler