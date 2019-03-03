HONESDALE — The United Way of Lackawanna and Wayne Counties is pleased to announce the Grand Prize winner of the 2018 Campaign giveaway sponsored by AAA Travel. Tanyia Vannatta, employed by Wayne Bank, is the lucky winner of a seven day Caribbean Cruise for two.

“The United Way is such a wonderful organization that I’m proud to support and donate to families in need,” noted Ms. Vannatta. “Little by little we all can help make a difference in so many people’s lives,” she added.

Individuals who contributed at least $104 or $2 per week to the United Way of Lackawanna and Wayne Counties’ 2018 Campaign were eligible for the Grand Prize drawing for a seven day Caribbean Cruise for two. The drawing was held in December at AAA North Penn in Scranton.

“We are grateful to our partners—Wayne Bank for being among those generous workplaces that give their employees the opportunity to support the United Way and AAA Travel for this wonderful way to thank a donor like Tanyia for her support to help make our community stronger,” noted Nikki Keller, United Way’s marketing vice president.

For more information, please contact the United Way at 343-1267 or visit uwlc.net.