MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP—Mount Pleasant Township reorganized last month for another year of local governmental leadership.

According to the official meeting minutes, supervisors Albert Wildenstein, Philip Eltz and Francis Nebzydoski were all present.

Wildenstein and Eltz were re-elected by unanimous vote to serve as chairman and vice chairman respectively. They were both also appointed as 2019 roadmasters.

All supervisors were approved to work as laborers for the township.

The supervisors re-appointed Kathryn Dix to serve as secretary/treasurer.

Chris Martin was appointed Sewage Inspector with Jim McDonald appointed as the alternate.

Roger Dix was appointed to serve as Emergency Management Coordinator.

Ben O'Neill was appointed to a spot on the Vacancy Board.

Marissa McAndrew was named as the township's solicitor.

Honesdale National Bank was named as repository for township funds.

The minutes note the meeting schedule was also set, with business being taken care of on the first Monday of every month and the third Monday when necessary.

Meetings will take place at 7 p.m. in the Township Building.

The last meeting of the year was scheduled to take place on the last Friday of the year at 8 a.m.

The supervisors also approved fire tax money to be paid to Pleasant Mount Emergency Services.

The minutes note that citizen William Woodward stated there were some heating problems and leaks at the community center. These had been resolved at the time of the meeting.

The minutes also state, “There was discussion over subdivisions and DEP [the Department of Environmental Protection]. It was decided that the township will not release any maps to surveyors until the township received approval from DEP.”

Secretary Dix is to notify surveyors of such approval.

In regards to other business discussed, the minutes state the township's dirt and gravel bid would go out at the earliest convenience “...so we could possibly have both projects done at the same time.”

The Supervisors also approved the purchase of fire proof cabinets to hold important documents, and a new secretary book for record keeping.