Wallenpaupack Area South Elementary School Student Ambassadors visited The Greene Dreher Volunteer Fire Association in Newfoundland.

Students presented 1st Responder Appreciation Gift Bags to members of the Fire Company to thank them for their service to the community. While at the Fire Hall, students received a tour of all operations at the Fire Company, and they were given an overview of all of the responsibilities of members of the Fire Association, as well as an inside tour of rescue vehicles. Students were escorted by Matthew McCormack, School Resource Officer and Susan Sullum, School Counselor at South Elementary School.

Pictured Below from left to right:

Adults: Matthew McCormack; Charline Demuysere; Don Shepard; Linda Shiffler; Pete Pardi

Student Ambassadors: Mia Reales; Jewel Dickerman; Autumn Belluardo; Parker Jones; Hunter Haynes