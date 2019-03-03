Mr. David Jagger, Principal of the Preston Area School, is pleased to announce that the following students have made the honor roll for the second marking period.
8th Grade
High Honors – Alaina Neu, Sophia Schaffer, Wynter Stanton
Honors –Jorden Haviland
7th Grade
High Honors – Brianna Brown
Honors –September Andersen, Hazel Bennett, Alexis Bolster, Natasha Hendrickson, Stasia Todd
6th Grade
High Honors –Arik Biedermann, Ava Francisco, Lilly Tyson
Honors –Landen Estus, Trysten Evanitsky, Mikolaj Mackowski, Mariah Mulllen, Natalie Woodmansee