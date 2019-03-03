Mr. David Jagger, Principal of the Preston Area School, is pleased to announce that the following students have made the honor roll for the second marking period.

8th Grade

High Honors – Alaina Neu, Sophia Schaffer, Wynter Stanton

Honors –Jorden Haviland

7th Grade

High Honors – Brianna Brown

Honors –September Andersen, Hazel Bennett, Alexis Bolster, Natasha Hendrickson, Stasia Todd

6th Grade

High Honors –Arik Biedermann, Ava Francisco, Lilly Tyson

Honors –Landen Estus, Trysten Evanitsky, Mikolaj Mackowski, Mariah Mulllen, Natalie Woodmansee