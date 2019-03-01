Step out for Second Saturday in Honesdale on Saturday March 9, 2019! Among many great things happening in our little town, two great musical guests, Josh Sudigala and David Cavage will be performing on the stage at The Cooperage at 7:30pm, with doors opening at 7:00pm! This event is free and open to the public so stop on by and then maybe grab dinner or drinks at a local restaurant.

Josh Sudigala, guitar/vocals- Josh is a young master guitarist/singer/songwriter hailing from Scranton. He is on the cutting edge of today’s bluegrass movement. His blazing solos and rock solid rhythm are sure to delight. With roots in traditional bluegrass and a vision to the new bluegrass movement, Josh is surely on track, to the top.

David Cavage, banjo/vocals- Hails from the Carbondale area, and is widely known as a master of the 5 string banjo, high lonesome lead and harmony singing, and a great songwriter as well. Besides bluegrass music, he also plays jazz, and swing tunes on tenor guitar. BluegrassUnlimited Magazine says “He sounds like Bela Fleck with attitude”. David has traveled all over the United States as well as abroad. David’s playing and singing will leave an impact long after the show is over!

This event is supported by the Villaume Foundation.