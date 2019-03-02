HONESDALE — Ice and snow from winter storm Maya caused the cancellation seven blood drives in Northeastern Pennsylvania on Feb. 12, including Bold Gold Media Group’s sixth annual “Be a Sweetheart” drive with Honesdale Rotary. The organizations are now partnering with Honesdale Masonic Lodge No. 218 to host a rescheduled blood drive on Tuesday, March 12 at the Lemnitzer Armory, 232 Tryon St., Honesdale. The blood drive is open to the public. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome as space and time allow. To schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code Lemnitzer or call 1-800-REDCROSS. Eligible donors are encouraged to roll up a sleeve to help the Red Cross overcome an urgent blood shortage. Nearly 600 blood donations went uncollected in Northeastern Pennsylvania in February—and more than 20,000 across the country—due to winter weather. Donors can enjoy several special incentives on March 12. Presenting donors will be entered into hourly door prize drawings throughout the event, including a grand prize drawing for a two-night stay for four at Woodloch Resort in Hawley, Pennsylvania. In addition, presenting donors will automatically be entered for a chance to win one of five trips to the season 8 world premiere of Game of Thrones as part of an exciting Bleed #ForTheThrone partnership between HBO and the Red Cross to celebrate the show’s final season. The trip includes travel for two, up to two nights hotel accommodations and a $250 gift card for expenses. Terms and conditions apply and are available at RedCrossBlood.org/HBOGameofThrones.* Presenting donors will also receive exclusive Game of Thrones swag including a T-shirt, stickers to unlock a unique Snapchat filter and other items, while supplies last. Or, donors may choose a free Red Cross St. Patrick’s Day promotional T-shirt. Prizes and gifts are not redeemable for cash and are not transferable. Since 2014, the Bold Gold Media Group blood drive has collected 332 units of blood and has helped close to 1,000 patients. This year’s event will help the blood supply recover from a donation shortfall over the winter holidays that prompted the Red Cross to issue an emergency call for blood donors to give now. Donors of all blood types, especially platelet donors and type O blood donors, are needed to prevent a blood shortage from continuing throughout winter and affecting patient care. How to donate blood Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements. Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App. About the American Red Cross The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit RedCross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.